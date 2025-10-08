Millions across the country are preparing to watch The Celebrity Traitors tonight as the new spin-off series will appear on television screens for the first time.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors, filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, became an instant hit when the show aired in 2022.

It’s been nearly eight months since the third series of The Traitors finished - with Faithfuls Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown taking home the cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, in a new twist, the castle will now see a host of celebrities split into Traitors and Faithfuls then encouraged to lie their way to a cash prize in a new series called The Celebrity Traitors.

And, as ever, Claudia Winkleman will be there to help - and occasionally hinder - their progress.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors 2025 - as well as when the first episode is set to air tonight.

The Celebrity Traitors will be broadcast on BBC One. | BBC

When is Celebrity Traitors 2025 on this week?

The first episode will be broadcast of BBC One on Wednesday, October 8, at 9pm. It will be a special 70 minute extended episode that will also be on the BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two episodes will air each week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

What is the cast for Celebrity Traitors 2025?

Here are all 19 famous faces who will be in the castle, and what they are known for:

Alan Carr - Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actor

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author

David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

Joe Wilkinson - Comedian

Jonathan Ross - Presenter

Kate Garraway - Broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian

Mark Bonnar - Actor

Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian

Niko Omilana - YouTuber

Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Ruth Codd - Actor

Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

A host of celebrities will be welcomed into The Celebrity Traitors castle tonight as the first episode of the highly-anticipated spin-off series. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

What are the rules for Celebrity Traitors 2025?

The celebrities will be battling it out for a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Contestants live together in a castle and work together to take on tasks to add cash to the prize pot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complicated bit is that three of the contestants (initially at least) are secret Traitors, who are trying to eliminate the remaining ‘Faithful’ players to bag the money for themselves.

Each night The Traitors meet in secret to pick one of The Faithful to ‘murder’, with that contestant leaving the game immediately.

The following day all the players meet around a round table to banish somebody they think is one of The Traitors – who then reveals which side they actually belong to.

Once a traitor has been successfully ‘banished’ the remaining Traitors may be given the option to ‘recruit’ another Traitor.