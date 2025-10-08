When The Celebrity Traitors is on tonight - here's all you need to know as Claudia Winkleman's BBC show debuts
Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors, filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, became an instant hit when the show aired in 2022.
It’s been nearly eight months since the third series of The Traitors finished - with Faithfuls Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown taking home the cash.
But, in a new twist, the castle will now see a host of celebrities split into Traitors and Faithfuls then encouraged to lie their way to a cash prize in a new series called The Celebrity Traitors.
And, as ever, Claudia Winkleman will be there to help - and occasionally hinder - their progress.
Here’s everything you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors 2025 - as well as when the first episode is set to air tonight.
When is Celebrity Traitors 2025 on this week?
The first episode will be broadcast of BBC One on Wednesday, October 8, at 9pm. It will be a special 70 minute extended episode that will also be on the BBC iPlayer.
Two episodes will air each week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
What is the cast for Celebrity Traitors 2025?
Here are all 19 famous faces who will be in the castle, and what they are known for:
- Alan Carr - Comedian
- Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter
- Celia Imrie – Actor
- Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist
- Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author
- David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker
- Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster
- Joe Wilkinson - Comedian
- Jonathan Ross - Presenter
- Kate Garraway - Broadcaster
- Lucy Beaumont - Comedian
- Mark Bonnar - Actor
- Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian
- Niko Omilana - YouTuber
- Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor
- Ruth Codd - Actor
- Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter
- Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian
- Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur
What are the rules for Celebrity Traitors 2025?
The celebrities will be battling it out for a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.
Contestants live together in a castle and work together to take on tasks to add cash to the prize pot.
The complicated bit is that three of the contestants (initially at least) are secret Traitors, who are trying to eliminate the remaining ‘Faithful’ players to bag the money for themselves.
Each night The Traitors meet in secret to pick one of The Faithful to ‘murder’, with that contestant leaving the game immediately.
The following day all the players meet around a round table to banish somebody they think is one of The Traitors – who then reveals which side they actually belong to.
Once a traitor has been successfully ‘banished’ the remaining Traitors may be given the option to ‘recruit’ another Traitor.
At the end of the game, if only The Faithful remain they will share the money in the prize pot. If one of The Traitors remains, that person will claim all the cash.
