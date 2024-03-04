All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
12 famous faces will be battling it out for the crown of Celebrity Big Brother 2024.12 famous faces will be battling it out for the crown of Celebrity Big Brother 2024.
12 famous faces will be battling it out for the crown of Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Odds: Here's how the bookies rate all 12 celebs' chances of winning

The original reality television show is back on screeens this week - and here's who looks most likely to be the last celebrity standing in the Big Brother house.

By David Hepburn
Published 4th Mar 2024, 15:04 GMT

The lineup for this year's Celebrity Big Brother has been announced, with a relative of royalty, an X Factor judge (or two), actresses, presenters and reality television regulars all taking part.

The action will start on STV on Monday, March 4, at 9pm.

A dozen famous faces will be facing regular eviction votes, with rumoured guest housemates (who will pop by for a few days rather than the full competition) rumoured to include Katie Price and Sharon Osbourne.

Here are all 12 celebs hoping to last until the end - and their odds of winning.

Favourite to win is actress, model, and television personality Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Starting her career in a Turkish soap opera, she's become a reality television veteran, winning the eighth series of Love Island, then completing in Dancing on Ice and The Traitors US. She's priced at just 3/1 to win Celeb Big Brother.

1. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Favourite to win is actress, model, and television personality Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Starting her career in a Turkish soap opera, she's become a reality television veteran, winning the eighth series of Love Island, then completing in Dancing on Ice and The Traitors US. She's priced at just 3/1 to win Celeb Big Brother.

Photo Sales
Best known for his role as James McEwan in hit Netflix series Heartstopper, Bradley Riches is 7/2 second favourite.

2. Bradley Riches

Best known for his role as James McEwan in hit Netflix series Heartstopper, Bradley Riches is 7/2 second favourite.

Photo Sales
Television personality David James Potts' CV insludes stints on Ibiza Weekender, Kavos Weekender, Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebrity Ghost Trip. He's 5/1 to win the Big Brother crown.

3. David Potts

Television personality David James Potts' CV insludes stints on Ibiza Weekender, Kavos Weekender, Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebrity Ghost Trip. He's 5/1 to win the Big Brother crown.

Photo Sales
Coronation Street actor Colson Smith has previously competed on the ITV reality series The Games. He's the Big Brother 6/1 fourth favourite.

4. Colson Smith

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith has previously competed on the ITV reality series The Games. He's the Big Brother 6/1 fourth favourite.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ITVBig BrotherTelevision dates