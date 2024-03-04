The lineup for this year's Celebrity Big Brother has been announced, with a relative of royalty, an X Factor judge (or two), actresses, presenters and reality television regulars all taking part.

The action will start on STV on Monday, March 4, at 9pm.

A dozen famous faces will be facing regular eviction votes, with rumoured guest housemates (who will pop by for a few days rather than the full competition) rumoured to include Katie Price and Sharon Osbourne.

Here are all 12 celebs hoping to last until the end - and their odds of winning.

Favourite to win is actress, model, and television personality Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Starting her career in a Turkish soap opera, she's become a reality television veteran, winning the eighth series of Love Island, then completing in Dancing on Ice and The Traitors US. She's priced at just 3/1 to win Celeb Big Brother.

Best known for his role as James McEwan in hit Netflix series Heartstopper, Bradley Riches is 7/2 second favourite.

Television personality David James Potts' CV insludes stints on Ibiza Weekender, Kavos Weekender, Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebrity Ghost Trip. He's 5/1 to win the Big Brother crown.