The lineup for this year's Celebrity Big Brother has been announced, with a relative of royalty, an X Factor judge (or two), actresses, presenters and reality television regulars all taking part.
The action will start on STV on Monday, March 4, at 9pm.
A dozen famous faces will be facing regular eviction votes, with rumoured guest housemates (who will pop by for a few days rather than the full competition) rumoured to include Katie Price and Sharon Osbourne.
Here are all 12 celebs hoping to last until the end - and their odds of winning.
1. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
Favourite to win is actress, model, and television personality Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Starting her career in a Turkish soap opera, she's become a reality television veteran, winning the eighth series of Love Island, then completing in Dancing on Ice and The Traitors US. She's priced at just 3/1 to win Celeb Big Brother.
2. Bradley Riches
Best known for his role as James McEwan in hit Netflix series Heartstopper, Bradley Riches is 7/2 second favourite.
3. David Potts
Television personality David James Potts' CV insludes stints on Ibiza Weekender, Kavos Weekender, Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebrity Ghost Trip. He's 5/1 to win the Big Brother crown.
4. Colson Smith
Coronation Street actor Colson Smith has previously competed on the ITV reality series The Games. He's the Big Brother 6/1 fourth favourite.