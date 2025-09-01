Counsels is part of the biggest BBC investment in drama in Scotland for ‘over a decade’.

Casting has been announced for new BBC high-stakes legal drama Counsels with filming underway in Glasgow.

The series, which is a Balloon Entertainment production, is co-created by Skins creator Bryan Elsley and BBC Writers’ Drama Room graduate Gillian McCormack.

Set in Glasgow, the eight-part series Counsels follows the lives of a group of twentysomething lawyers in Glasgow in the crucial moment when a few years out of university their careers finally become serious.

The series is made for BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Scotland in association with All3Media International and in coproduction with ZDFneo.

L-R: Karina (Rebecca Bell), Jamie (Brandon Grace), Nadine (Eilidh Park), Katie (Alyth Ross), Bav (Ro Kumar), Alasdair (George Prentice) | Balloon Entertainment/BBC/Mark Mainz

Working across the legal landscape, whether as public prosecutors, representatives of glossier commercial interests or the shabby and good-hearted last resort of those with nothing left to lose, each one of them is out to win.

The young lawyers are Jamie (Brandon Grace, My Lady Jane, Hamlet Hail to the Thief), Bav (Ro Kumar, Traces S2, Accidental Death of an Anarchist), Nadine (Eilidh Park, Wind of Change), Alasdair (George Prentice, The Pendragon Cycle), Katie (Alyth Ross, Last Light, Dirty Angels) and Karina (Rebecca Bell, Outlander: Blood of My Blood).

The ensemble is joined by a range of established talent including: Michelle Gomez (Doom Patrol, The Flight Attendant), Derek Riddell (Happy Valley, Industry), Laura Haddock (What It Feels Like For A Girl, The Recruit), Daniela Nardini (This Life, Sunset Song), Michael Nardone (Traces, The Night Manager), Sally Howitt (River City, Dinosaur), Stuart Bowman (Department Q, Only Child), Neshla Caplan (The Rig, Rebus) and Stephen Purdon (River City, Sweet Sixteen).

Show set ‘entirely’ in Glasgow

Co-writer Bryan Elsley said: “I am delighted to be leading with Gillian McCormack on Counsels. We look forward to introducing a galaxy of Scottish acting, writing and directing talent to our audience.

“Set entirely in Glasgow, we hope to bring the city vividly to life and fill it with arresting stories and characters.”

Filming is under way in Glasgow. | PA

Gillian McCormack added: “It’s been amazing to work with Bryan and see our incredible crew and phenomenal cast come together.

“Developing our characters and their worlds has been a brilliant experience and I can’t wait to share their stories set against the backdrop of the dynamic, exciting and contemporary city of Glasgow, of which I am hugely proud.”

Counsels part of biggest BBC investment in Scottish drama for ‘over a decade’

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to see the cameras start rolling on Counsels.

“Bryan and Gillian have created a wonderful world showcasing brilliant young lawyers whose professional and personal lives are as dramatic as the cases they represent.

