The current series of Love Island will continue, despite the death of its former presenter, it has been revealed.

Caroline Flack was found dead at the age of 40 at her home in east London on 15 February after taking her own life.

(Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Zeo)

That night's highlights edition of the ITV2 dating show was pulled, as was the following day's regular episode following "careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team”.

It has now been confirmed that Love Island will be back on Monday 17 February, and the episode will include a tribute to Flack.

Love Island is currently in the middle of its first ever series to run during the winter. The South Africa-based show is due to end on 23 February, but there had been speculation about whether the rest of the series would air.

Here's everything you need to know about the tribute to Flack:

What can we expect from the tribute?

An ITV spokesperson said: "Love Island will return tomorrow night (17 February) which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts."

"All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news."

It's not yet known what viewers can expect from Love Island's tribute to its former host, and how much of the regularly scheduled programming time it will take up.

It's likely to feature highlighted clips from Flack's tenure on the show, as well as notable moments from her presenting career across ITV's programming.

We could also see tributes paid by former colleagues from Love Island and beyond.

When can I watch the tribute?

The tribute to Flack will be broadcast as part of tonight's episode of Love Island, which is scheduled to air on ITV2 at 9pm.

What is the future of Love Island?

The future of the hit reality show is not yet known, and ITV have not issued any official word on whether the programme will continue with its summer version, which usually airs in May.

After the news, some Love Island viewers took to social media and called for the reality TV show to be cancelled for good, and Flack's is the third suicide related to the show.

In June 2018, former contestant Sophie Gradon was found dead at the age of 32, and in March 2019, the body of former contestant Mike Thalassitis was found hanging in a North London park. He was 26.

Flack's family confirmed that she died on Saturday 15 February, adding: "We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us."

The shock news prompted a flood of tributes from celebrities but also questions about the decision to press ahead with prosecuting Flack for her alleged assault on boyfriend Lewis Burton, as well as the pressures faced by TV celebrities from the press and social media.

Flack - who was described as "vulnerable" by her management - stepped down from presenting the current winter series of Love Island after she was alleged to have assaulted Burton at her then-flat in Islington, north London, in December.

Her management company criticised the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pressing ahead with what it called her "show trial" even after her boyfriend said he did not support it.