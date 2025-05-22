Four of the favourites for the Britain's Got Talent 2025 title.Four of the favourites for the Britain's Got Talent 2025 title.
Four of the favourites for the Britain's Got Talent 2025 title. | ITV/Getty Images

Britain' Got Talent 2025 latest odds: The 11 acts most likely to win the talent title - including Glaswegian Vinnie McKee

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 22nd May 2025, 13:11 BST

There’s less than two weeks until the Britain’s Got Talent final, and one of the acts is a hot favourite to win.

First broadcast in 2007 and hosted by Ant & Dec, Britain’s Got Talent invited performers to impress a panel of judges with a place on the bill for the Royal Variety Performance up for grabs.

Previous winners, who also get a £250,000 payout, have included the likes of Diversity, Lost Voice Guy, Paul Potts and George Sampson.

The judges for the 18th series - the first starting in February instead of April - are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

We’ll soon know the latest winner, with just one of the five semi-finals to go until the live grand final takes place on May 31.

Here are the 11 favourites to win.

Innovative LED dance troupe The Blackouts are the hot favourites for the 2025 Britain's Got Talent title - as they have been since their first performance. They are priced at 17/10.

1. The Blackouts - 17/10

Innovative LED dance troupe The Blackouts are the hot favourites for the 2025 Britain's Got Talent title - as they have been since their first performance. They are priced at 17/10. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Priced at 7/2 are Hear Our Voice, a choir mainly made up of Sub Post Masters directly affected by the Horizon Post Office Scandal. They impressed at their first audition with a performance of 'Falling Down' by Will and the People and have seen their odds tumble in the lasat couple of weeks to become second favourites.

2. Hear Our Voice - 7/2

Priced at 7/2 are Hear Our Voice, a choir mainly made up of Sub Post Masters directly affected by the Horizon Post Office Scandal. They impressed at their first audition with a performance of 'Falling Down' by Will and the People and have seen their odds tumble in the lasat couple of weeks to become second favourites. | ITV

Photo Sales
Singer Stacey Leadbeatter has seen her odds drift slightly to move out to second favourite to win the talent show. She's priced at 6/1 having bagged the golden buzzer for her first appearance.

3. Stacey Leadbeatter - 6/1

Singer Stacey Leadbeatter has seen her odds drift slightly to move out to second favourite to win the talent show. She's priced at 6/1 having bagged the golden buzzer for her first appearance. | ITV

Photo Sales
Finalist Joseph Charm is the 17/2 fourth favourite for BGT 2025. The comedian has joked about his family, parenthood, the cost of living crisis and being unemployed in his previous two appearances on the show.

4. Joseph Charm - 17/2

Finalist Joseph Charm is the 17/2 fourth favourite for BGT 2025. The comedian has joked about his family, parenthood, the cost of living crisis and being unemployed in his previous two appearances on the show. | ITV

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Britain's Got TalentPerformers
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice