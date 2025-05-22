First broadcast in 2007 and hosted by Ant & Dec, Britain’s Got Talent invited performers to impress a panel of judges with a place on the bill for the Royal Variety Performance up for grabs.
Previous winners, who also get a £250,000 payout, have included the likes of Diversity, Lost Voice Guy, Paul Potts and George Sampson.
The judges for the 18th series - the first starting in February instead of April - are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.
We’ll soon know the latest winner, with just one of the five semi-finals to go until the live grand final takes place on May 31.
Here are the 11 favourites to win.
1. The Blackouts - 17/10
Innovative LED dance troupe The Blackouts are the hot favourites for the 2025 Britain's Got Talent title - as they have been since their first performance. They are priced at 17/10. | Getty Images
2. Hear Our Voice - 7/2
Priced at 7/2 are Hear Our Voice, a choir mainly made up of Sub Post Masters directly affected by the Horizon Post Office Scandal. They impressed at their first audition with a performance of 'Falling Down' by Will and the People and have seen their odds tumble in the lasat couple of weeks to become second favourites. | ITV
3. Stacey Leadbeatter - 6/1
Singer Stacey Leadbeatter has seen her odds drift slightly to move out to second favourite to win the talent show. She's priced at 6/1 having bagged the golden buzzer for her first appearance. | ITV
4. Joseph Charm - 17/2
Finalist Joseph Charm is the 17/2 fourth favourite for BGT 2025. The comedian has joked about his family, parenthood, the cost of living crisis and being unemployed in his previous two appearances on the show. | ITV