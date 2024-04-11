Netflix have released the trailer for the third series of regency-era drama Bridgerton.

Season 3 of Bridgerton is split into two parts with the trailer hinting at the blossoming romance between Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and her longtime crush Colin Bridgerton, who is played by Luke Newton.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling romance novels, the first season of Bridgeton featured the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and her husband Simon, the Duke of Hastings, while the second series followed the enemies-to-lovers tale of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma in 2022.

The latest series comes after 2023 spin-off series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Here is everything you need to know about Bridgerton series 3, from its release date, what happened in the trailer and who will be in it.

Bridgerton season 3 release date

Bridgerton season 3 will be split into two parts - each four episodes long - with Part 1 to premiere on Thursday, May 16 and Part 2 set for Thursday, June 13.

What happens in the Bridgerton season 3 trailer?

The trailer for the third series of Bridgerton was released on Thursday, April 11.

As expected, the trailer features plenty of balls and parties but with some surprises scattered throughout.

We learn that Penelope Featherington is in search of a husband, but is struggling due to a lack of confidence in herself. With Eloise Bridgerton now seemingly friends with Cressida Cowper, Penelope strikes a deal with Colin Bridgerton to help her gain confidence and find a husband - something which could put their friendship to the test.

The new Bridgerton season 3 trailer also has fans questioning just what Colin was doing in Europe, though we also see plenty of the show’s other characters including young Francesca Bridgerton as she takes her steps into society and a possible suitor for Penelope, Lord Debling played by English actor Sam Phillips.

Who will appear in Bridgerton season 3?

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will take the lead for the third series of Bridgerton, though many other familiar faces will also be returning.

This includes last season’s stars Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley - as Anthony and Kate Bridgerton - as well as Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Luke Thompson as Benedict, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth and Will Tilston as Gregory.

Other characters set to return for season three include Lady Danbury, Queen Charlotte, Cressida Cowper, and the Featheringtons, as well as Mrs. Varley, Brimsley, Will Mondrich, Alice Mondrich and Genevieve Delacroix.