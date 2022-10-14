Brendan Fraser The Whale review, Terrifier 2 reaction and this week's newest cinema releases reviewed - The Scotsman Film Podcast
Our weekly film podcast sees film fanatics Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn take a look at the latest releases and choose their favourite ‘watch once only’ movies.
We’re back for another week, so why not join myself and The Scotsman’s self confessed film fanatic Dave Hepburn as we bring you the latest films reviews and reaction in our regular ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.
Dave has seen an astonishing 13 films this week (yes, thirteen) – so watch on as we cover the likes of Don’t Worry Darling, Terrifier 2, Close, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Triangle of Sadness. We also take a deep dive into the new film starring Hollywood’s forgotten hero Brendan Fraser, The Whale. Fraser, who Dave tips for an Oscar nomination, stars as a reclusive English teacher who is dealing with severe obesity as attempts to piece back together his life with his estranged teenage daughter in an attempt to get one last chance at redemption in this heartbreaking tale – and Dave has plenty to say on the movie.
There’s also discussion on Damien Leone Art the Clown sequel, Terrifier 2, as audiences across the pond begin fainting in their droves at the cinema due to its goretastic themes. Eek.
This week’s discussion topic is films that we love, or are widely seen as good movies, that we will never watch again – and it, admittedly, includes some controversial thoughts on a popular movie franchise from myself. Sorry.