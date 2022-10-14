We’re back for another week, so why not join myself and The Scotsman’s self confessed film fanatic Dave Hepburn as we bring you the latest films reviews and reaction in our regular ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

Dave has seen an astonishing 13 films this week (yes, thirteen) – so watch on as we cover the likes of Don’t Worry Darling, Terrifier 2, Close, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Triangle of Sadness. We also take a deep dive into the new film starring Hollywood’s forgotten hero Brendan Fraser, The Whale. Fraser, who Dave tips for an Oscar nomination, stars as a reclusive English teacher who is dealing with severe obesity as attempts to piece back together his life with his estranged teenage daughter in an attempt to get one last chance at redemption in this heartbreaking tale – and Dave has plenty to say on the movie.