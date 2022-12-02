Bones And All review, She Said reaction, Glass Onion review - Scotsman film podcast review this week's new releases

Is cannibal romance ‘Bones And All’ Timothée Chalamet’s latest masterpiece? Is Glass Onion better than the its predecessor? The Scotsman film podcast review the week in film.

With the year closing in, The Scotman’s film fanatics Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn bring you the latest reaction to this week’s cinematic releases in our regular ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

Films covered this week include Lindsay Lohan’s new Christmas Netflix hit Falling For Christmas, Knives Out sequel Glass Onion and journalist drama She Said, which tells the tale of how two courageous writers brought down Harvey Weinstein and his empire.

We're also casting an eye over cannibal romance hit ‘Bones And All’, directed by Luca Guadagnino – a movie which has been handed glowing reviews.

US actor Timothee Chalamet poses during a photocall for the film "Bones And All" on November 12, 2022 in Rome. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

Starting Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, the film follows the tale of two youngsters as they navigate the murder and brutal world of love after they realise they have a cannibalistic need to eat human flesh.

A fresh take on a romance movie, myself and Dave look at why it could be a genre changer and gush over the wonder that is Chalamet.

Moving away from the big screen, Dave gives a glowing review of Mean Girls icon Lindsay Lohan and her return to the public consciousness in Netflix’s Christmas hit Falling For Christmas. But is it good – or is just so bad it’s good?

This week’s discussion topic is the best ‘Christmas but not Christmas’ films – think Die Hard and then build around it. Do you agree with our picks?

Want to watch previous episodes?

Want to catch up on our previous 20+ episodes?

