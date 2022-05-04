One of the most popular animated comedies of the last decade, Bob’s Burgers, is set to make the jump to the big screen.

That’s right, much like South Park and The Simpsons, the much-loved series will hit UK cinemas this month and it looks absolutely hilarious.

The American adult animated television sitcom, created by Loren Bouchard, has been one of Fox’s biggest hits of recent times, with its regular Sunday slot bringing in a host of adoring fans since it first launched in 2011.

Now 12 seasons deep, the Emmy award winning animated sitcom will follow in the footsteps of South Park and The Simpsons by going even bigger and releasing its first ever feature film.

Bob’s Burger, which focuses on the Belcher family, parents Bob and Linda and their three children, Tina, Gene, and Louise as they attempt to run a burger restaurant, which often takes them on a series of comedic adventures.

It appears the jump from screen to theatre is going to see the adventures of the Belcher family go up a notch, with producers saying the movie will be a “musical comedy-mystery-adventure” – and we can’t wait.

Bob's Burgers is set to hit the big screen this month (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

What is the cast of The Bob’s Burger Movie

Of course, the show would not be where it is without its leading characters, so you can expect the return of H. Jon Benjamin (Bob Belcher), John Roberts (Linda Belcher), Kristen Schaal (Louise Belcher), Dan Mintz (Tina Belcher) and Eugene Mirman (Gene Belcher) and Larry Murphy (Teddy).

The fun doesn’t stop there, with a bunch of big names helping to voice character as they join ride.

Those confirmed as making an appearance in the movie are David Herman’s Mr. Frond, Kevin Kline’s Calvin Fischoeder, Sam Seder’s Hugo, Ron Lynch’s Ron, Aziz Ansari’s Darryl, Zack Galifianakis’s Felix Fischoeder, Gary Cole’s Sergeant Bosco, Stephanie Beatriz’s Chloe Barbash, Brian Huskey’s Regular-Sized Rudy and David Wain’s Courtney Wheeler.

Now that’s some cast.

When is The Bob’s Burger Movie released in UK cinemas?

The Bob's Burgers Movie will be in UK, Irish and U.S cinemas from 27th May.