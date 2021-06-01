Here’s everything you need to know about Bo Burnham’s new foray into the word of comedy.

Who is Bo Burnham?

He’s a YouTuber, comedian, director, writer, actor, poet and musician who first came to prominence in the UK at the 2010 Edinburgh Fringe when his debut show ‘Words, Words, Words’ was shortlisted for the main prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards (formerly the Perrier) and won the Panel Prize for "the show or act who has most captured the comedy spirit of the 2010 Fringe".

Bo Burnham's new comedy special has just been released to stream.

Since then he has gone on to write several live shows, comedy albums and television specials which have been well recieved by critics.

He has also won plaudits for directing and writing the film ‘Eighth Grade’ and recently starrred alongside Carey Mulligan in the Oscar-winning ‘Promising Young Woman’.

What’s his new show?

Entitled ‘Inside’, Burnham recorded the show in his Los Angeles home during 2020 in lockdown. He wrote, directed, shot, and edited the special by himself.

In a teaser on social media he said: “It was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. It is almost finished. I hope you like it.”

It is his fourth comedy special and his first in five years, following on from ‘Words, Words, Words’, ‘What’ and ‘Make Happy’.

What’s it about?

The entire special is shot in a single room that the comedian is unable to leave. He uses a mixture of standup, song and physical theatre and covers topics from the pandemic and social media to mental illness and fame.

Why should I watch it?

‘Inside’ has been well-recieved by critics who have hailed it as being one of the best works of art to come out of the pandemic lockdown.

Guardian reviewer Brian Logan called it “a claustrophobic masterpiece”, while Indiewire’s Eric Kohn said it was “a brilliant pandemic-era...scathing musical fantasia”.

Where can I watch it?