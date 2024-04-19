I’m here to write about Australia’s greatest cultural export. No – it’s not Neighbours and it’s not Crocodile Dundee. It’s not even Margot Robbie.

This feelgood cartoon series about a wholesome family of dogs is a work of art – and has left me choked up in tears more times than I should really admit to.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli. They might be cartoon dogs, but their portrayal of family life is top-notch. Picture: Ludo Studio

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bluey – whose stories centre around the main character of an energetic Blue Heeler puppy – first aired on October 1, 2018. Three seasons in and it has become a cultural phenomenon, having been circulated across the globe thanks to the programme’s international release by Disney+.

Last year Bluey was the second-most-streamed TV show in the US, according to Nielsen ratings, only behind drama Suits. More than 43.9 billion minutes of Bluey were consumed in 2023. Just let those figures sink in.

I can’t think of another children’s series that can so readily deal with some of the weightiest issues, from miscarriage to bullying, anxiety and even death, and explain them in ways that aren’t scary for young kids.

Bluey achieves all that, often in the average episode running time of just seven minutes. It’s remarkable.

To end the most recent series, Bluey for the first time featured an extended finale episode, entitled The Sign, running to almost 30 minutes. It dealt with an issue many families, including my own, will have experienced.

Bluey’s father Bandit has accepted a new job in another city and they are selling the family home and uprooting their two young heeler ‘kids’ in pursuit of a ‘better’ life. Naturally, Bluey and her younger sister Bingo are not happy. Neither is their mother Chilli, despite her best efforts to be supportive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Needless to say I won’t tell you how the episode plays out, as I want you to watch it, but the story left me with an uplifting sense of life’s meaning and possibilities.

I finishing watching it on the couch alongside my daughter fighting back those aforementioned tears. It’s OK, fellow Dads – you’re allowed to cry at Bluey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

My only gripe with the programme is that Bandit is just so perfect as a father that I don’t know how I’ll ever live up to the standards he sets. Damn you, series producers – I’m certainly going to try.

If you haven’t yet experienced Bluey, even if you don’t have children, I suggest you give it a try. You won’t regret it.