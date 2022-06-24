The bizarre exchange has been viewed over 1.4 million times on social media

The BBC flagship political show naturally touched on whether or not rail workers should be striking in the UK, however one audience member had viewers scratching their heads following an exchange in which she explained why she did not support the strike.

Address RMT general secretary Mick Lynch, one audience member said: ““Businesses have to change, they have to adapt, it’s a fundamental in business,” “You absolutely have to change with what you experience economically.”

When asked by host Fiona Bruce “Do you think the RMT [Union] is taking the wrong approach?” the audience member responded: “Yes! And look what happened to the dinosaurs,”

Quickly hitting back to laughter amongst the audience Mick Lynch replied: “Well, they were around for a very long time.”

Social media was abuzz with commentary following the exchange, with one user writing: “Does she think they should have negotiated with the meteor”

Another wrote: “If only the dinosaurs hadn't unionised then they might have lasted longer than 165 million years”

In another clash Tory MP Rachel Maclean was left circling back on her point after Mick Lynch said: "The companies have told me…they could achieve a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies."

The MP asked why unions wouldn’t negotiate on that basic before reading out a letter that read "no organisation can give that guarantee," referring to the compulsory redundancies.

A fresh alert has been issued to train passengers amid fears that many are reluctant to abandon leisure trips planned for Saturday despite another rail strike taking place.

Only a fifth of services will run and half of lines will be closed as 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walk out for the third day this week.

Operators are telling passengers they should “only travel by train if necessary” and to check their journey in advance.

Many seaside resorts will have no services on Saturday, including Bournemouth, Dorset; Blackpool, Lancashire; Margate, Kent; Llandudno, north Wales; and Skegness, Lincolnshire.