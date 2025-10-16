We’re now well into the third week of Big Brother 2025 and a few housemates have emerged as favourites for the title.

So far three housemates have been evicted - Cameron B, Gani and Emily - while George was removed for “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour”.

That leaves a round dozen housemates remaining in the latest series of the reality television show that defined the genre.

First broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000, it was an instant sensation, as millions were glued to the antics of Nasty Nick, Craig Phillips and Anna Nolan.

It returned in 2023 for the first time in five years, moving to ITV from Channel 5.

This year there’s some Scottish interest, with two housemates from north of the border (although one is originally from Italy).

Here’s who has the best chance of winning - and who has little hope of victory - according to bookmakers Coral.

1 . Zelah - 2/1 Personal trainer Zelah is now the 2/1 favourite for this year's Big Brother crown.

2 . Jenny - 5/2 20-year-old makeup artist Jenny promised to "bring a lot of craic to the House" and seems to be delivering - her odds have been slashed to 5/2.

3 . Cameron - 5/1 22-year-old farmer Cameron was a rank outsider at the start of this year's Big Brother but seems to have gone down well with the audience. He's now the 5/1 joint third favourite.