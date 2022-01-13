Netflix dominated the streaming world once again over the past 12 months, with the service seen as go to app in 2021 thanks to a host of stunning TV shows and blockbuster films exclusive to the streaming platform.
While Netflix has been extremely popular for nigh on a decade now, the value of being able to stream hundreds of content at the touch of a button became all the more important when the world was plunged into a pandemic that saw the bulk of the globe stuck behind closed doors.
And though restrictions have been loosened now, those of us who love a TV binge are still glued to our Netflix accounts.
So, what is your next series you’re ready to binge on? Whatever you do, don’t spent all night scrolling and instead check out our list of Netflix’s most watched series this year and see which one takes your fancy.
This list is in no particular order.