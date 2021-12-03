Its been another successful year for streaming service Netflix, with a number of bingeworthy shows and blockbuster films exclusive to the streaming platform keeping us entertained in a turbulent year.

While Netflix has been extremely popular for near on a decade now, the value of being able to stream hundreds of content at the touch of a button became all the more important when the world was plunged into a pandemic that saw the bulk of the globe stuck behind closed doors.

And though restrictions have been loosened now, those of us who love a TV binge are still glued to our Netflix accounts.

So, what is your next series you’re ready to binge on? Whatever you do, don’t spent all night scrolling and instead check out our list of Netflix’s most watched series this year and see which one takes your fancy.

This list is in no particular order.

1. Lupin Lupin follows the tale of Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Maid Inspired by Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, Maid centres on a young mother who is attempting to escape an abusive relationship, while providing for her daughter by getting a job cleaning houses. Moving, yet ultimately brilliant. Photo: RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX Photo Sales

3. Squid Game Unless you lived on the Moon, you can't fail to have noticed the success of Netflix's Squid Game. Green light...red light... Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Money Heist The Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina has been one of Netflix's most successful series ever, with season four released earlier in the year to critical acclaim. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales