One of Britain's most loved comedians and actors Rik Mayall would have been 66 years old today.

Born in Harlow in 1957, Mayall grew to become one of the most recognisable faces in British television and was known for his iconic roles such as Richie in Bottom and Rick in the Young Ones - a TV series he co-wrote.

Frighteningly funny, he worked alongside the likes of Adrian Edmondson and Ben Elton and has a humour that was one of a Mayall was one of a kind - and he was never short of a hilarious quote.

Today we remember him on what would have been his 66th birthday with 10 of his most iconic, witty and hilarious quotes. We miss you Rik!

1 . On his 'weakness'... "I don't have moments of weakness. I'm Rik Mayall."

2 . On his brand of comedy... "As I see it, there's mainstream comedy - and then there's me, out in the badlands."

3 . On William Shakespeare... "I'd love Shakey Bill to tell me a story - I mean, William Shakespeare, he could squeak a nib couldn't he?"

4 . On death... "I died. Which is fantastic, because I have died already; I have been there and come back. I am completely recovered, thank you."