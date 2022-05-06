Netflix may have had reported drop in subscribers for the first time, you can’t fault the team who choose the content at Netflix, as they once again prove they are the number one platform with a host of great new shows hitting the platform in May.

A highly anticipated fourth and final series of Stranger Things, the return of Mike Myers and more true crime goodness are all set for upload in May, alongside a host of other great new television shows.

Netflix’s new additions in May 2022 promise to be full of mystery, sci-fi and entertainment – and, as always, they will be absolutely binge-worthy.

Here are 10 of the best TV shows being added to Netflix in May.

1. El Marginal (Season 5) - May 4 El Marginal returns for a fifth season, with Juan Minujín returning as Miguel Palacios AKA Pastor, along side Nicolás Furtado. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. The Pentaverate - May 5 Hollywood hero Mike Myers makes his long awaited return in The Pentaverate, which sees him star as a Canadian journalist attempting to uncover the truth about a society of five men who have controlled the world since 1347. Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX Photo Sales

3. Clark - May 5 Bill Skarsgård stars in the unbelievable story of Clark Olofsson, the controversial criminal who inspired the term "Stockholm syndrome" in Clark. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Workin' Moms (Season 6) - May 10 The popular TV hit Workin' Moms returns for a sixth season in May. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales