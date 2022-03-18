A Brazilian heist crime, a critically acclaimed new post-apocalyptic Swedish film and a cute new dog movie – this week’s Netflix selection of new releases is sure to have subscribers licking their lips.

With an astonishing 213 million reported subscribers worldwide, Netflix are adding some crackers this week in March to ensure they’ll continue to be the market leader for streaming.

March has already proven immensely popular, with Netflix’s latest bizarre true crime hit Bad Vegan flying to the top of the platform’s chart, and with a new movie starring an Oscar nominated actor, it’s clear the month isn’t done yet.

So grab that control, settle into your couch and check out the 10 best new releases being added to Netflix this week.

1. Black Crab - March 18 A Swedish action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war. Stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo). Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Windfall - March 18 Netflix exclusive Windfall stars Oscar nominated Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Lily Collins and Jason Segel. The film begins when a man breaks into a tech billionaire's empty vacation home. Photo: Charley Gallay Photo Sales

3. Untouchable - Out now An unusual friendship develops in this comedy/drama Driss (Omar Sy), a street smart immigrant gets hired to take care of Philippe, a quadriplegic nobleman. Also known as The Intouchables. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain Photo Sales

4. Cracow Monsters - March 18 Cracow Monsters is a Polish fantasy drama that follows a young woman who is haunted by her past, as she joins a mysterious professor and his group of students as they investigate paranormal activity - and fight the demons they find. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales