Here are are 8 of the best new release TV shows and films on Netflix UK this week in November.

Netflix have enjoyed a successful year with the release of some of the world’s most critically acclaimed television shows and films, despite beginning the year will the news they had lost subscribers for the first time in over a decade.

And as the year draws to a close, that packed list of great content is just getting bigger and better.

With a great batch of Netflix Originals, limited series, documentaries and licensed material coming to Netflix this week, it is safe to say the streamer is still right at the top of its game in the streaming world.

With the nights getting darker faster, the temptation to watch some bingeable content has become all the more important.

So here are 8 new releases on Netflix that we recommend you dive into this week.

1. I Am Vanessa Guillen - out now This new true crime documentary follows the harrowing tale of a young woman who is murdered at a US Army base and her family's fight for justice. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Wednesday - November 23 Tim Burton's new Addams Family series starring Jenna Ortega as the famous daughter of the family Wednesday is one of Netflix's most anticipated series of 2022. Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX Photo Sales

3. Dead To Me (Season 3) - out now The amazing Christina Applegate returns for the third and final season of Dead To Me. Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix Photo Sales

4. Slumberland - out now Jason Momoa stars in this fantasy film that sees a young girl attempt to visit her deceased father in her dreams. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales