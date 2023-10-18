With the director’s latest epic drama about to hit cinema screens, we’re taking a deep dive into the filmography of Martin Scorsese.

Since making his directorial debut with ‘Who's That Knocking at My Door’ in 1967, Martin Scorsese has become one the the most lauded filmmakers in cinema history.

His new film, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is already attracting Oscars buzz, and you’ll be able to see what all the fuss is about when it's released this week.

In the meantime, here are five of Marty’s finest moments to date.

Goodfellas (Sky Cinema)

It's impossible to talk about the best of Scorsese without including the 1990 gangster epic regulary cited as one of the greatest films of all time. It tells the story of the rise and fall of mobster Henry Hill over a 25 year period and features genuinely iconic performances from Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci.

Taxi Driver (Sky Cinema)

Scorcese's first of many collaborations with Robert De Niro may have come three year’s earlier with ‘Mean Streets’, but it was 1976’s ‘Taxi Driver’ that gave them a real box office hit. Set in a seedy post-Vietnam war New York, De Niro portrays Travis Bickle, a veteran-turned-taxi driver who is struggling with his mental health.

Bringing Out The Dead (Apple TV)

A box office bomb which was given a cool reception by many critics on its release in 1990, ‘Bringing Out The Dead’ has since undergone a significant re-evaluation and is now considered a before-its-time classic. Nicolas Cage gives an uncharacteristically low-key performance as a New York parmedic driver haunted by the ghosts of former patients.

Hugo (FilmBox+)

There's not a huge amount in Scorsese’s back catalogue for youngsters, the exception being the often (and unfairly) overlooked ‘Hugo’. The director’s lush and eye-popping love letter to early cinema sees an orphan living in a Paris railway station get caught up in a mystery involving a broken automaton and pioneering filmmaker Georges Méliès.

The Wolf of Wall Street (Netflix)