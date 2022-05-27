Netflix offers such an abundance of choice, finding your next binge-athon can be tough.

However, based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, Netflix’s excellent list of Korean dramas may just be the way to go when it comes to finding your next binge-athon.

Alongside their numerous zombie hits, the streaming platform has found huge success in bringing a horde of Korean content to the attention of their subscribers, with the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound proving to be some of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed TV shows every made.

Though, with a list of k-dramas as long as you’re arm, it can be a little tough deciding which is the best to plump for, but fear not, as we took a deep dive in respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, to see which shows rank the highest.

Here are the top 10 most highly rated K-dramas currently streaming on Netflix.

1. My Name My Name sees a revenge-driven woman put her trust in a powerful crime boss following the murder of her father. Ranked at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a feel-good series which follows a dentist as she moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman intent on helping his neighbours.

3. Hellbound The critically acclaimed Hellbound sees otherworldly beings deliver condemnations, and send individuals to hell.

4. Move To Heaven A youngster who is diagnosed with Aspergers and his uncle work as trauma cleaners who clear out the possessions of dead people. The series follows the stories they find in the possessions left behind.