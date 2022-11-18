News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Korean dramas have proven a real success for Netflix (Photo by Jean Chung/Getty Images)

Best K-drama TV shows on Netflix: The 10 most highly rated Korean dramas on Netflix - including Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Here are 10 of the most highly ranked Korean TV shows – or K-dramas - currently streaming on Netflix UK.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago
 Comment

With such an abundance of choice on Netflix, finding your next binge-athon can be tough.

However, based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, Netflix’s excellent list of Korean dramas may just be the way to go when it comes to finding your next binge-athon.

Good Halloween movies on Netflix: 10 of the scariest new releases on Netflix in October 2022

Alongside their numerous zombie hits, the streaming platform has found huge success in bringing a horde of Korean content to the attention of their subscribers, with the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound proving to be some of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed TV shows every made.

Though, with a list of k-dramas as long as you’re arm, it can be a little tough deciding which is the best to plump for, but fear not, as we took a deep dive in respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, to see which shows rank the highest.

Here are the top 10 most highly rated K-dramas currently streaming on Netflix.

Best Netflix series 2022: Here are the 10 most watched TV series on Netflix UK from the last 12 months

1. Extracurricular

An intelligent high school student turns to a life of crime to ensure he can pay for college and escape his dead-end life.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

2. My Name

My Name sees a revenge-driven woman put her trust in a powerful crime boss following the murder of her father. Ranked at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

3. The King's Affection

The Crown Prince's wife hides her twin son's death and brings her twin daughter back to the palace and raises her as Prince Lee Hwi in The King's Affection.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

4. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a feel-good series which follows a dentist as she moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman intent on helping his neighbours.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
NetflixSquid Game