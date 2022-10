There have been a total of 27 films featuring agent 007, with seven actors taking on the dream role so far – Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

An eighth is expected to be announced soon, with a number of famous faces in the frame, after Daniel Craig confirmed ‘No Time To Die’ would be his swansong.

Craig has proven to be a successful Bond, both commercially and critically, as this list of the top-rate movies shows – with three of his performances in the top 10.

But he can’t beat the man who for many will always be the ultimate 007 – Scotland’s Sean Connery has a mighty four entries.

In fact five of the Bonds make an appearance, with only Timothy Dalton (License to Kill just misses out in 11th place) and David Niven (who starred in an ill-advised spoof Casino Royale) failing to make the cut.

So, here are the 10 films that Bond newbies should start with, according to review agreggator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Most of the Bond actors have at least one entry in the top 10.

Goldfinger With 99 per cent positive reviews, Sean Connery's third outing as 007 is officially the best reviewed entry in the series. Goldfinger's plot sees Bond taking on gold smuggler Auric Goldfinger and his fiendish plans to contaminate Fort Knox. It features plenty of the classic Bond gadgets and catchphrases, along with one of the most memorable Bond girls in Honor Blackman's Pussy Galore.

From Russia With Love Sean Connery's second film as Bond also takes second place in the top 10 with a Tomatometer rating of 97 per cent. The 1963 film sees shady criminal organisation SPECTRE looking for revenge after Bond killed their agent Dr No in the first film.

Dr No And it's 1962's Dr No that takes third place on the list with a rating of 95 per cent - giving Sean Connery the hat-trick of best Bonds. The titular Dr No is an evil genius looking disrupt an early American space launch from Cape Canaveral with a radio beam weapon.