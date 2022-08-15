The latest in Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ series focuses on Mikel Arteta’s Gunners side and their 2021/2022 campaign and has proven immensely popular with viewers across the globe.

The dramatic television show goes up and close and personal with Spanish manager Arteta and his Arsenal troops as they aim to break the Premier League top four and bring the glory days back to Arsenal.

However, with more and more football documentaries capturing the everyday drama of the sport, we decided to look at which ones have proven to be most popular with viewers and fans.

Could it be Netflix’s two season long Sunderland Til I Die series from producers Fulwell73? Or was it Leeds United’s dramatic play off season in 2019 that captured the world’s imagination?

Using new research from OLBG, we can reveal what fans see as the best football documentary ever made.

Taking into account IMDB and Google User ratings, SEMrush search volume at the time of release and Youtube trailer views, each documentary was handed an aggregate score from these four metrics to reveal the world’s most loved football documentary.

So, without further ado, here is the list of the 10 best football documentaries of all time.

Do you agree?

1. All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur had the best aggregate score across the metrics boasting an 8.1 out of 10 on IMDB, a 2100 search volume figure around its data of release and an 89% Google User score thanks to the incredibly addictive viewer of then Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and his star studded team. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2. Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In The feature film takes a look at the life and career of Sir Alex Ferguson, arguably Britain's greatest ever manager. The docu-film ranked second on the list, boasting a marginally higher rating than the Spurs series but lost out on search volume and Google user rating score. Photo: Theo Wargo Photo Sales

3. Sunderland Til I Die Widely seen by many as the best football documentary ever made, Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die is in third place with by far the most search volume. A worldwide hit, the documentary was a documentary far different to the 'All Or Nothing' series, with season one showing a view of the club through the eyes of the historic football clubs fans as their football club struggled due to mismanagement. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. All Or Nothing: Arsenal Despite the series not having fully completed, it has the highest IMDb rating on the list with a score of 9.2 and a 97% Google User score. The season showcases' Arsenal's 21/22 season in full as they aim to reclaim former glories of the recent past. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales