Omicron may have added a few more restrictions, but thankfully for cinephiles, it hasn’t halted the big screen.

Rewind the clock backs a year and the thought of going to the cinema to see the latest release felt a million miles away.

Badly hit by the pandemic, a host of highly anticipated films were pushed back for 18 months – or longer – with cinema goers unable to enter the film theatre and see the red velvet curtain open owing to Covid-19.

However, cinema has been roaring back in recent months, with a number of big hitters finally gracing the big screen and the popcorn flowing once more at cinemas across the UK.

Looking to catch some of the best movies before the year ends? Here is a list of the box office’s top 10 highest grossing movies of the year.

1. No Time To Die No Time To Die was, perhaps unsurprisingly, the highest grossing movie of 2021, with 007's first three weeks at the Box Office racking up more than £66 million. Photo: MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock

2. Dune Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' was one of the biggest hits of the year, with Hollywood A-lister Timothee Chalamet in the lead role, it grossed reportedly close to £22 million at the Box Office. Photo: Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a huge hit with Marvel fans, who packed out the cinema on it's release. Photo: Walt Disney Studios/Moviestore/Shutterstock

4. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway One of the first movies to hit cinemas after the pandemic, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was well received by families who flocked to see the sequel in its first week. Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing/Moviestore/Shutterstock