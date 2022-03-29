In a week where Will Smith and Chris Rock has dominated the headlines, The Scotsman’s film podcast is here to change the discourse a little by chatting nothing more than pure, unadulterated film!

Looking for some discussion around the Oscar winners with some suggestions for which film to catch at your local cinema this week? Then look no further than here.

The Scotman’s film fanatics Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn are back, as they bring you episode seven of our brand new film related podcast (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic to go through the week in cinema.

After looking at our Oscar favourite’s and Graham’s first 10 out of 10 film review for X in last week’s edition of the show, we return to chat about an emotional night for Oscar’s Best Picture winner Coda and discuss how Netflix, Apple TV and Disney+ are changing the landscape of cinema – and ask ‘is it a good thing?’

Dave’s shares his thought of Disney+’s controversial new cannibal film ‘Fresh’. The film, which begins as a soppy, standard rom-com suited to daytime television, has received criticism and praise in equal measure for its outlandish story and bloodthirsty visuals – but does Dave give it the thumbs up?

Elsewhere, Graham finally jumps on the Boiling Point hype train after it landed on Netflix this week and immediately hit number one in the streaming charts. Has Stephen Graham outdone himself yet again in the intense, one-shot drama about life in a top restaurant kitchen? Is the This Is England star at the top of his game right now? And if he isn’t the best British actor around at the moment – who does Graham think is?

Listen in as we give an depth reaction to both films, alongside an almost completely Will Smith/Chris Rock free review of the Oscars – pre-warning though, this podcast does contain spoilers of almost every movie discussed.

