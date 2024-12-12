4 . Outnumbered Christmas Special

Set for broadcast on BBC One on Boxing Day at 9.40pm we'll be meeting the Outnumbered kids now they have grown up. "In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring, including one grandchild, to try to celebrate a traditional family Christmas. Their new house is smaller, the children are bigger, and within the chaos, an uninvited house guest overstays their welcome. The children, now adults, have their own hurdles to navigate in the real world. Jake attempts to juggle working from home under the reign of an energetic three-year-old, Ben worries his parents by planning a big adventure, and Karen struggles to get by at work, where she is frustrated by the incompetence of her colleagues, and in relationships, where she is frustrated by not wholly satisfactory girlfriends." | BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence