While Netflix’s newest release ‘A Castle For Christmas’ may be getting the thumbs down from film critics, the streaming platform still possesses a range of Christmas crackers within its catalogue.

It has been another hugely successful year for Netflix, with subscribers treated to a host of hits this year, as Netflix original films and TV series continue to dominate the online streaming world.

And there is one area the streaming service has consistently hit the mark with since its boom in popularity over 10 years ago – Christmas films.

So, when the madness of Christmas morning is over, the Christmas dinner has been cooked and ate and you’re settling down to your mulled wine, which festive Netflix film or series should you throw on to keep the magic going?

To help us – and you - decide, we scanned our eye over well respected film site IMDb to pick out 10 of the most popular Netflix films to watch this year.

1. Klaus A selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker form an unlikely friendship, delivering joy to a cold, dark town that desperately needs it in Klaus, which received rave reviews on its release in 2019.

2. Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas. Our favourite animated sheep returns for the festive season in Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas. Shaun's hunt for a bigger stocking hits a problem, the farm take off on a crazy holiday adventure.

3. A Very Murray Christmas A Very Murray Christmas is a 2015 American Christmas musical comedy film directed by Sofia Coppola and co-written by Bill Murray. It's Billy Murray. And Bill Murray is great.

4. Love Hard Love Hard has been getting rave reviews this month. A great cast and excellent plot sees a young woman who travels to her online crush's hometown for Christmas, but discovers she's been catfished.