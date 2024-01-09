Five Barry Keoghan films to watch after you've seen Saltburn including The Banshees Of Inisherin
If you're just discovering the brilliance of Barry Keoghan after his turn in Saltburn, here are five of his other films we recommend you watch.
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
This writer's personal favourite with Keoghan is Yorgos Lanthimos' 2017 dystopian horror mystery starring Colin Farrell and Alicia Silverstone. Keoghan stars as loner Martin who goes in search of revenge after his Dad dies on the operating table. However, revenge comes sooner than he expects in a world that forces people to murder a member of their own family if they are to blame for the death of someone else's family member - even if it was accidental.
Dunkirk
Probably the film that really put Keoghan on the Hollywood map was Christopher Nolan's epic war film. Nominated for a total of eight Oscars, Dunkirk starred celebrity names such as Harry Styles and the young Irishman took on one of the film's key roles in his portrayal of George Mills, a young soldier.
The Shadow Of Violence
One of his highest ranked films according to various film review sites, Keoghan plays the role of Dympna and turns bleach blonde in a film that focuses on one man's struggle with divided loyalties as his world grows claustrophobic, violent and hyper-masculine.
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Arguably the best film Keoghan has been part of so far, Martin McDonagh's black comedy about two friends who fall out catastrophically on the Irish island of Inisherin. While the 31-year-old plays neither of the main character, he is excellent as the bizarre yet empathetic young man Dominic in this Oscar nominated flick.
The Batman
Blink and you'll miss him in the most recent adaptation of popular vigilante, however, his segment became one of the biggest talking points during the epic comic book movie. With Batman forced to visit Arkham Asylum is search of The Riddler, he comes face to face with arch nemesis The Joker.
The camera blurred, it was difficult to tell which actor had portrayed Joker momentarily until Keoghan was confirmed as the man in the make-up. Many had called for his return in The Batman 2 and, when recently asked about the possibility of him reprising the role, he lit up with a Cheshire cat grin and admitted "the smile says it all".
