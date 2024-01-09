If you're just discovering the brilliance of Barry Keoghan after his turn in Saltburn, here are five of his other films we recommend you watch.

Barry Keoghan is one of the most talked about actors on the planet currently following his starring role as Olivier in Saltburn.

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

This writer's personal favourite with Keoghan is Yorgos Lanthimos' 2017 dystopian horror mystery starring Colin Farrell and Alicia Silverstone. Keoghan stars as loner Martin who goes in search of revenge after his Dad dies on the operating table. However, revenge comes sooner than he expects in a world that forces people to murder a member of their own family if they are to blame for the death of someone else's family member - even if it was accidental.

Dunkirk

Probably the film that really put Keoghan on the Hollywood map was Christopher Nolan's epic war film. Nominated for a total of eight Oscars, Dunkirk starred celebrity names such as Harry Styles and the young Irishman took on one of the film's key roles in his portrayal of George Mills, a young soldier.

The Shadow Of Violence

One of his highest ranked films according to various film review sites, Keoghan plays the role of Dympna and turns bleach blonde in a film that focuses on one man's struggle with divided loyalties as his world grows claustrophobic, violent and hyper-masculine.

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Arguably the best film Keoghan has been part of so far, Martin McDonagh's black comedy about two friends who fall out catastrophically on the Irish island of Inisherin. While the 31-year-old plays neither of the main character, he is excellent as the bizarre yet empathetic young man Dominic in this Oscar nominated flick.

The Batman

Blink and you'll miss him in the most recent adaptation of popular vigilante, however, his segment became one of the biggest talking points during the epic comic book movie. With Batman forced to visit Arkham Asylum is search of The Riddler, he comes face to face with arch nemesis The Joker.