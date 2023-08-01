‘Talk To Me’ has become the latest smash hit film to come from the hugely successful independent film production and distribution company.

Established in 2012, A24 distributed their first two films – 'A Glimpse Inside The Mind of Charles Swan III' and 'Spring Breakers' – a year later, before success arrived in the form of hits like 'Room', 'Ex Machina' and 'The Witch'.

The company now has the kind of brand recognition usually reserved for actors and directors, with their involvement in any project dramatically increasing the chance of box office success.

Last year 'Everything Everywhere All At One' became their highest-grossing film to date and also dominated the 2023 Academy Awards.

Here are the five A24 films that rate highest on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and how to stream them.

Lady Bird (Lionsgate+)

Before Greta Gerwig achieved global fame and acclaim with ‘Barbie’, her directorial debut delighted audiences and critics alike. 2017's Lady Bird is a much-loved coming-of-age comedy drama starring Saoirse Ronan with a near-perfect 99 per cent Rotten Tomato rating.

Eighth Grade (Amazon Prime)

Former Edinburgh Comedy Award winner and social media star Bo Burnham proved he was an equally brilliant director with Eighth Grade. Multitalented Burnham also wrote the film, which sees newcomer Elsie Fisher playing a 13-year-old trying to get to the end of an eventful school year.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (Apple TV)

Only released in UK cinemas this year, animation Marcel the Shell with Shoes is a story as heartwarming as it is quirky. The comedy sees the titular character go viral after a documentary maker moves into the house he shares with his granny and their pet lint, Alan.

Moonlight (BBC iPlayer)

Winner of the Best Picture Oscar (although only after La La Land was mistakenly announced by Warren Beattie), Barry Jenkins' drama looks at three important chapters in the life of a young black man growing up in Miami. Mahershala Ali plays the lead character with a career-best performance.

Minari (Sky Cinema)

