BBC Studioworks launches new TV studio in Glasgow’s Kelvin Hall

The BBC Studioworks facility, which launches today, will meet the growing demand for production in Scotland as well as supporting the growth and development of Scotland’s creative workforce.

Taking up 10,500sqft of Kelvin Hall, the purpose-built studio has been created with funding from the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council.

The chief executive of BBC Studioworks, Andrew Moultrie, said the studio was a “new and exciting chapter” for the company, which is a subsidiary of the BBC.

Kelvin Hall, where the TV studio is based. Picture: John Devlin

“This is also a new chapter for this historic and much-loved building,” he said.

“Adding to its rich and varied history, Kelvin Hall now boasts a purpose-built studio facility, which is futureproofed with cutting edge and industry leading technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to continue Kelvin Hall’s amazing legacy, which has spanned many generations, complementing the creative sector here in Glasgow and helping Scotland’s creative communities thrive.”

STV Studios will be the first client to record in and utilise the new studio with the second series of BBC One’s quiz show Bridge Of Lies.

The demand for local production talent will grow significantly and BBC Studioworks, along with their partners Screen Scotland, are investing in the development of a creative workforce through a multi-camera TV conversion programme to assist those with some experience in the sector to kickstart a career in studio entertainment production.

Culture secretary Angus Robertson has welcomed the studio’s launch.

He said: “BBC Studioworks is a welcome addition to Scotland’s existing range of studio space and reflects the vibrant expansion of the screen sector with its growing demand from local and international film and television production companies.