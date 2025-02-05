BBC One's 'The Inner Circle' - Applications now open

Hosted by TV & radio star Amanda Holden, we are looking for people with bags of personality to apply for this ultimate game of general knowledge, strategy and gut instinct that comes with a chance of winning a cash prize!

Getting the questions right is only half the battle as players must also decide who they trust enough to keep in the game.

We are looking for fun, competitive and entertaining personalities who think they have what it takes to compete in this ultimate test of strategy and general knowledge.

Anyone who wishes to apply should fill out the online application form here: https://eu.castitreach.com/a/terntv/theinnercircle/welcome

Application Flyer

Closing Date for Applications: Sunday, March 9.

Audition Period: Auditions are currently due to take place during February & March 2025. These will take the form of online auditions.

Filming Period: Filming is scheduled for April 2025 in Glasgow. Please only apply if you will be available during this time. You may be required for a couple of days.

Restrictive Conditions: You must be at least 18 years of age and resident in the UK (including the Channel Islands and Isle of Man).