BBC ALBA takes walk with familiar faces in Rathad Ramsay

BBC ALBA invites viewers to slow down and connect with people through place as Rathad Ramsay (Ramsay’s Road) returns for a compelling second series.

The new four-part TV series follows presenter Ramsay MacMahon as he’s joined by guests for a relaxing walk in some of Scotland’s most breathtaking locations.

The walks through nature spark open and candid conversations with personal stories of resilience, loss, healing and hope being shared. From uncovering tragic failings in maternity care and the emotional weight carried following the loss of a child, to the struggles faced by frontline police officers, these reflective walks offer raw and powerful insights into the experiences which have shaped the lives of individuals.

Airing weekly from Tuesday 27 May, each episode is filmed through a handheld camera capturing the quiet moments and thoughtful exchanges that define the series.

Ramsay and Maureen MacLeod

Ramsay’s guests include:

BBC journalist and broadcaster, Micheal Buchanan (27 May, 8.30pm)

Michael heads home to Barra to walk with Ramsay on one of Scotland’s most iconic beaches where aeroplanes land. He discusses the part he played in uncovering devastating maternity ward failures in England, coverage which won him the notable RTS Specialist Journalist of the Year award in 2023.

Writer, broadcaster and producer, Maureen MacLeod (3 June, 8.30pm)

Ramsay and Calum Steele

Maureen enjoys a walk with Ramsay on the West Highland Way. Originally from Lewis, she talks about her time working in incredibly hostile environments, including Crimea, and how local authors in her home district of Ness inspired her to be a writer.

Ex-police officer and former general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, Calum Steele (10 June, 8.30pm)

Calum hikes in the Ochil Hills with Ramsay where he reflects on his time working for Police Officers’ rights. He talks of his father’s role in the Crofter’s Union, which taught him about human rights from an early age and the strength of unions.

BBC ALBA news anchor and broadcaster, Màiri Rodgers (17 June, 8.30pm)

Ramsay and Màiri Rodgers

Màiri and Ramsay take an emotional walk in Dundreggan, near Inverness, as Màiri talks about her most important role, as a mother. She speaks about her first pregnancy which led to a premature birth and her child spending significant time in hospital before being welcomed home; and her second pregnancy, which resulted in a still birth at five months. She talks of her involvement in charities supporting families grieving the loss of children.

Presenter Ramsay MacMahon said: “There’s something powerful about conversations whilst walking outdoors. A slow-paced walk in spectacular rural landscapes creates space for reflection. I’ve found that often leads to surprisingly honest, and even cathartic, exchanges.

“Speaking with guests about the highs and lows they’ve experienced, what drives them or what is important to them in life, has given me a deeper understanding of the emotional weight so many people carry. It has taught me a lot about human character. We have so much to learn from one another and the landscape around us can support, ground and even heal us. The pace of these walks allows stories to surface naturally, allowing pause for thought, and that’s what makes this series so human.”