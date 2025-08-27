BBC ALBA lets off steam in new sauna culture series

BBC ALBA is set to explore the wellness trend taking off in Scotland in a brand-new series, Sona. Launching exclusively on BBC iPlayer on 30 August at 10pm, viewers can relax and unwind with presenters and close friends, Vicky Kilgour and Duncan MacDonald, as the pair embark on a wellbeing journey, sampling saunas and wellness activities along Scotland’s west coast - from Argyll to Duncan’s homeland on the Isle of Skye.

Sona - meaning ‘happy’ in Scottish Gaelic – uncovers friendship, open conversations and finding the path to true personal wellbeing through this growing wellness movement.

From boosting cardiovascular health to reducing stress, saunas are increasingly recognised as a tonic for supporting both the body and the mind. And with Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden recently ranked as the world’s happiest nations in The World Happiness Report 2025, all having saunas at the centre of their daily lives, Vicky and Duncan explore whether Scotland can find its own version of health and happiness in this funny, heartfelt, honest and at times, moving series.

Along their quest to find ultimate contentment, sauna evangelist Vicky shares her happy place with her friend Duncan - a sauna novice and someone whose happy-go-lucky nature and endless curiosity mean he is always looking for the next thing to get obsessed about.

Presenters Vicky and Duncan wild swimming

In the first episode, Vicky takes Duncan out of his comfort zone as the pair travel to Asknish Bay in Argyll and Bute for a chilly dook, before introducing him to her favourite local sauna. Keen to keep up the wellness adventure, the pair also try out mud baths and salt scrubs with inspiring locals who embody the wellbeing lifestyle.

As their journey continues up the west coast, Vicky and Duncan take on more holistic activities, including yoga and reiki, as well as embracing outdoor pursuits such as kayaking in the waters surrounding Skye, and even gorging, all in search of inner peace.

Both from different backgrounds and generations, Duncan and Vicky’s unlikely friendship is the centrepiece of Sona. Having been close friends for many years, they will talk about everything and anything, nothing is off limits. The pair have helped each through some of life’s toughest moments, and are now supporting each other on their wellness journey.

Presenter, Vicky Kilgour said: “Scotland has loads of wild saunas and wellness resources and I am on a mission to try them all in the hope of finding happiness with my close pal, Duncan.

Presenters Vicky and Duncan inside Staffin sauna, Isle of Skye

“Sauna culture has truly taken hold here in Scotland, especially along our coasts where wild swimmers use them as a way to warm up after a cool dip. In this new series, we’re discovering that saunas are offering people a way to come together, recharge, and embrace healthier lifestyles.”

Duncan MacDonald added: “Although I was a bit sceptical at first, I have now truly embraced the wellness journey after exploring sauna spots along the west coast of Scotland with Vicky. From the sense of calm after a session to the way it lifts your mood, it’s amazing how something as simple as sitting in a hot container can have such a big impact on your health and happiness. Viewers looking to embrace the sauna culture – hats and all – might be surprised by just how good it makes them feel.”