BBC ALBA goes ‘behind the scenes’ in epic ITERA adventure race

ITERA 2025, which starts this Sunday (10 August) at Badaguish Outdoor Centre near Aviemore, pushes teams to their limits as they navigate forests, mountains, rivers, sea and lochs – often on little sleep and in unpredictable weather. But for the first time, BBC ALBA will go beyond the checkpoints to bring audiences a unique, behind the scenes look at the grit, camaraderie and sheer determination it takes to complete this extraordinary event.

In this brand-new 60-minute documentary, airing on Saturday 23 August at 9pm, one week after the race, Adventure Show Productions will capture The Blustering Gaels team as they prepare for and compete in ITERA. A charismatic team of well-known Scottish and Gaelic personalities - broadcaster and adventurer Calum Maclean, elite mountain biker Kerry MacPhee, experienced expedition racer Marie Meldrum and outdoor enthusiast Angus Murray - they each bring their own story and skillset to the challenge, along with varying degrees of ‘adventure’ experience.

Filmed on location throughout the five-day challenge, the documentary offers viewers a fly-on-the-wall experience as the clock and terrain push the team to their limits. From battling fatigue and the elements to navigating unexpected setbacks and celebrating small triumphs along the way, their journey promises to be as inspiring as it is entertaining.

Fiona MacKenzie, BBC ALBA commissioning editor, said: “The Blustering Gaels brings together four well-known Scottish faces, each with a distinctive story, from outdoor novices discovering new limits to experienced adventurers facing fresh challenges, creating a vibrant mix of personalities and perspectives that we’re sure will drive the narrative over the course of the week.

“We want to show BBC ALBA viewers the full ITERA experience – a race that not only tests physical endurance but creates a space where relationships are made, stretched and celebrated. Following The Blustering Gaels closely on their adventure challenge lets us capture all of the humour, fear, bravery and sheer beauty that make this event uniquely Scottish.”

Audiences can expect breathtaking scenery, raw personal moments and a real sense of pressure as the team take on one of the world’s ultimate endurance tests – with the unique warmth, humour and resilience of the Gaels front and centre.

Richard Else, producer at Adventure Show Productions, added: “We expect there to be some moments of calm, a dawn crossing, a quiet hilltop rest, a late-night conversation, peppered between the full-on adrenaline-filled challenge – and we aim to keep the team’s voice at the centre of it all to let viewers feel a true, immersive sense of what it’s like to live, breathe and race through an event as demanding and extraordinary as ITERA.”

The Adventure Show | Rèis ITERA will air on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 23 August at 9pm (in Gaelic with English subtitles).

BBC ALBA will also be sharing daily race updates and exclusive clips across its social media and YouTube channels through ITERA (10 – 14 August). From summit highs to sleep-deprived lows, these daily check ins will offer a real-time window into The Blustering Gaels’ journey as it happens, building anticipation ahead of the full documentary broadcast. Follow BBC ALBA to keep up to date on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

