Batgirl cancelled: How Glasgow streets were transformed for filming for axed movie

Workers in Glasgow transformed part of the city into a Christmas market in the Trongate area of the city on Tuesday, while others hung Christmas decorations in a shop window and painted out street names.

Leslie Grace was in the city to play the title role in the Batgirl film, which was se to star Mummy actor Brendan Fraser and JK Simmons.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Art director Nigel Evans and production designer Christopher Glass were also seen in Glasgow at the time of filming.

Crew continue to prepare the set of the new Batgirl movie in Glasgow (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

Warner Bros has reportedly scrapped its upcoming Batgirl film following poor screen-testing results.

The DC film, which was set to feature Hollywood stars Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace, was being filmed entirely in Glasgow.

Production reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million) and the film was scheduled for release in late 2022.

Roads in Glasgow city centre are being closed as film crews descend on the city for the upcoming Batgirl movie which will see Leslie Grace play the title role and a return of Michael Keaton in his role as Batman. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.