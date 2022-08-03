Batgirl cancelled: How Glasgow streets were transformed for filming for axed movie

Workers in Glasgow transformed part of the city into a Christmas market in the Trongate area of the city on Tuesday, while others hung Christmas decorations in a shop window and painted out street names.
Leslie Grace was in the city to play the title role in the Batgirl film, which was se to star Mummy actor Brendan Fraser and JK Simmons.
Art director Nigel Evans and production designer Christopher Glass were also seen in Glasgow at the time of filming.
Warner Bros has reportedly scrapped its upcoming Batgirl film following poor screen-testing results.
The DC film, which was set to feature Hollywood stars Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace, was being filmed entirely in Glasgow.
Production reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million) and the film was scheduled for release in late 2022.