Batgirl cancelled: Explosions on Batgirl set in Glasgow as star Leslie Grace seen in costume for first time

The costume will never be seen on screen after the film was axed.

Following test screenings the studio decided to shelve the production completely, and it will no longer appear in theatres or on streaming service HBO Max, according to US publication The New York Post.

Batgirl is filming in Glasgow

Leslie Grace and her Batgirl co-star Jacob Scipio were seen rushing out of a building as they filmed a high-stakes explosion scene in Glasgow in Januart.

The actress, 27, was set to play the lead role of Barbara Gordon in the upcoming film and was seen in the character's famous Batgirl costume for the scene in what is the first on-set glimpse of the costume.