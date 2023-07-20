Barbie-mania: 5 of the best Ryan Gosling movies you have to watch before seeing Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is out for release today and the reviews are already stating that it is Ryan Gosling in his role as Ken that is truly stealing the show. However, here are 5 other films starring the Canadian that we recommend you check out first.

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling arrives for the world premiere of Barbie. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lars And The Real Girl

Starring as a loner that lives in his brother's garage, Lars develops a delusion that makes him believe he is dating a disabled woman from Brazil - but is actually a sex doll - as the community gathers around to support him and his family. One of the most moving movies of the last 20 years and nothing like what is originally expected by the synopsis.

The Nice Guys

This 2016 film saw the 42-year-old team up with Australian actor Russell Crowe in a good old fashioned cop buddy movie that cinema fans and critics loved. It was a surprisingly good match up that saw the film becoming one of Gosling’s most popular. Proof that Gosling could do comedy just as well as he does serious and broody.

First Man

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosling takes on the role of astronaut Neil Armstrong in First Man as NASA plans as they plan to reach the moon by the end of the decade. A biographic drama that is full of thrilling, gripping and full of action. The blockbuster was described as a “perfectly crafted masterpiece that offers the ultimate cinematic experience.”

Blade Runner: 2049

One of Ryan Gosling's biggest hits sees him starring in Devis Villeneuve's critically acclaimed sequel to the 80s classic. It is always hard to follow such an iconic original movie but Gosling and Harrison Ford did a sterling job in the futurist science-fiction and satisfied Blade Runner fans into the bargain.

Blue Valentine