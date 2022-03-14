It was a night of surprises at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, as the ceremony paid homage to film’s rising stars, Hollywood a-listers, directors and the production teams behind the year’s most popular movies and cinematic triumphs.

The awards season is now firmly underway in the film world, as the industry begins to bounce back from a turbulent couple of years which saw movie after movie affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Huge Hollywood names such as Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh all dazzled on the red carpet, as the best cinematic talent came together to celebrate a triumphant return for film.

Lady Gaga attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

As always, it was an entertaining evening at the Royal Albert Hall - Harry Potter actress Emma Watson did her best Björk impression by donning a dress akin to a swan, Benedict Cumberbatch was made a cake and Vladimir Putin was flipped the bird by the host of the awards.

Who hosted at the Baftas 2022?

The 75th Bafta award ceremony audience were treated to the dry wit and mischievous nature of Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson, who hosted the first in person event since 2020.

Taking over from last year’s ‘virtual ceremony’ hosts Clara Amfo, Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman, the 42-year-old had made a previous appearance at the 2020 Baftas, presenting the award for Best Director with a gag-filled speech – and she continued in a similar vein, taking shots at everyone, including the the royal family, Boris Johnson and Robert Pattinson.

Caitriona Balfe attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Who won at the Baftas last night?

Winners in bold:

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

Boiling Point – Philip Barantini, James Cummings (Writers), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also produced by Bart Ruspoli]

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

The Hand of God – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

Parallel Mothers – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

Petite Maman – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau – Liz Garbus, Mridu Chandra, Dan Cogan, Evan Hayes

Cow – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie, Monica Hellström

The Rescue – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. van Sandwijk

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Animated Film

Encanto – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer

Flee – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte De La Gournerie, Monica Hellström

Luca – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs The Machines – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Best Director

After Love – Aleem Khan

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening – Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Titane – Julia Ducournau

Best Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

Coda – Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look UP – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point – Carolyn McLeod

Dune – Francine Maisler

The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story – Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune – Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen

No Time to Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Costume Design

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

Make-Up & Hair

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Eva von Behr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Tanno

Sound

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Malte Bieler, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn

West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm

No Time to Die – Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

Do Not Feed the Pigeons – Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass

Night of the Living Dread – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

The Black Cop – Cherish Oteka

Femme – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Rienkje Attoh, Hayley Williams

The Palace – Jo Prichard

Stuffed – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds