Awards season is now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.
All eyes are now on the BAFTA Film Awards next month, with the shortlists released early this week and the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 16.
It’s seen as a major indicator of who will triumph at the Oscars, the world’s most prestigious film awards, which will be held on Sunday, March 2.
Here how the bookies’ rate the 12 nominees chances of winning the Best Actor and Best Actress Oscar when they are presented at the London’s Royal Festival Hall.
1. Adrien Brody
Starting with the actors and, following his triumph at the Golden Globes, Adrien Brody is in pole position to land the Best Actor BAFTA. He's 1/1 evens favourite to lift the trophy for epic historical drama 'The Brutalist', where he plays Holocaust survivor - and genius architect - László Tóth. | Getty Images
2. Ralph Fiennes
Edward Berger's 'Conclave', an adaptation of the Robert Harris book about the selection of a new Pope, is a dark horse to win Best Film at the BAFTAs. Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes' role as the priest heading up the selection process, has seen him become the 6/4 second favourite for the BAFTA for Best Actor. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Timothee Chalamet
A late surge has seen Timothee Chalamet come from nowhere to be third favourite for Best Actor. He's now priced at just 5/2 to triumph for his performance as Bob Dylan in biopic 'A Complete Unknown'. | Getty Images
4. Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant's continued late career success continued last year with his creepy role in horror 'Heretic'. It's seen him shortlisted for the BAFTA, with odds of 4/1 on him winning. Stranger things have happened. | Getty Images