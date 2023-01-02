News you can trust since 1817
Avengers and Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather-related accident’ at Lake Tahoe ranch

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is reportedly in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital after a “weather-related accident”.

By Angus Howarth
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 9:58am
A spokesperson for the actor told US entertainment outlet Deadline the 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after the incident, which occurred while he was ploughing snow. The spokesperson added Renner was with his family and “receiving excellent care”.

Disney CEO predicts ‘staff reductions’ among measures to make streaming platform profitable by 2024

It came as dozens of people were killed across the US amid blizzard conditions. The Arctic blast stirred up heavy winds and snow, trapping some residents inside their houses with snowdrifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

Jeremy Renner reprised his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in this eponymous TV series. Photo: Disney Plus.
The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada down to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

Renner previously tweeted about the snow at his US ranch in December, writing: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, in what has been branded one of the worst weather-related disasters to hit the western part of New York state.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

He is currently starring in Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown.

