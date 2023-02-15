Marvel Studios’ first blockbuster of the year – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – is set to launch in cinemas soon. Here’s when it is released, the cast and trailer for the latest Avengers movie.

Here is when you can see the next Marvel Studios movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Cr: Marvel Studios

After a supremely successful last 12 months, Marvel Studios will enter the new year will the launch of one of their biggest movie blockbusters as they launch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Serving as the entertainment giant’s first big movie release of the year, the third instalment of the Ant-Man series sees the return of the superhero in a new adventure to explore the Quantum Realm which will pushes him, Hope van Dyne and her parents to their limits as they battle Kang the Conqueror.

Serving as a prequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Peyton Reed returns to his directors chair for the first film of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With a brand new trailer screening across the United Kingdom, fans of the Avengers are already gearing up for the first Marvel hit of 2023 with excitement for the release in full flow since the first footage from the film was shown at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

Said to be darker in tone than the first two Ant-Man films, fans are hoping the new action adventure will kick off the new year perfectly for Marvel Studios. Here is the latest trailer for the movie, the full confirmed cast and when you can see it in UK cinemas.

Ant Man 3 cast, who plays Kang the Conqueror in Ant Man 3

Once again we see Paul Rudd star in the lead role as Ant-Man/Scott Lang, while Evangeline Lilly returns alongside him as as Hope van Dyne / Wasp.

Jonathan Majors takes the role Kang the Conqueror, the time travelling, ‘multiversal adversary’, with confirmed roles for Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Kathryn Newton plays Cassie Lang and there are also confirmed roles for David Dastmalchian (who previously portrayed Kurt in the first two Ant-Man films) as Veb.

William Jackson Harper will play Quaz and Katy O'Brian is Jentorra.

Hollywood legend Bill Murray has also been handed a role in the film. He will play the role of Lord Krylar – the governor of the lavish Axia community in the Quantum Realm.

Krylar has a history with Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) in the Quantum Realm.

Is there an Ant-Man Quantumania end credit scene

Well it wouldn’t be a Marvel movie with an end credit scene now, would it? Luckily for you, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has two post-credits scenes.

We won’t spoil it for you but if you want to see them both, it is worth noting he first takes place after the stylised credits, and the second is revealed at the very end of the movie – so keep an eye out!

When is the new Ant Man movie released in UK cinemas

One of five Marvel Studios films coming in 2023, the third Ant-Man film will be launched on 17 February 2023 in the United Kingdom and is titled Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

How can I book to see Ant Man 3

Leading cinema chain Cineworld are currently taking bookings for the new Marvel blockbuster, with tickets available to book here at their various locations across the United Kingdom now.

How long is Ant-Man 3? Age rating and runtime

The third instalment of the Ant-Man series has a running time of 2 hours and 5 minutes.