Following other musician biopics like Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody, the King of Rock and Roll is now getting his own posthumous film.

Australian director Baz Luhrmann has taken the reins on the biopic and it looks like he will employ the same extravagant, theatrical style that characterised past works like Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, and The Great Gatsby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trailer already shows off various iconic Elvis costumes and explosive dance moves.

Here’s all you need to know about Elvis and when you’ll be able to see it.

When is the release date for Elvis?

The film is set to release in the UK and internationally on June 22nd, 2022, coming to North America two days later on June 24th, 2022.

The trailer shows off various iconic Elvis outfits. Photo: Warner Bros.

Who is in the cast of Elvis biopic?

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s Austin Butler stars as the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley.

He leads alongside Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Starring alongside the two leading men are award-winning theatre actress Helen Thomson playing Elvis’s mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh of Moulin Rouge! playing Elvis’s father, Vernon, and DeJonge of The Visi and Stray Dolls playing Priscilla.

Austin Butler will star as the King of Rock and Roll himself. Photo: Warner Bros.

Is there a trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis?

The trailer for the colourful biopic premiered online on Thursday February 17th worldwide.

It shows that the film will centre around the complex relationship between Elvis and his manager, with reference to various cultural and historical touchpoints like the Civil Rights Movement in America and the assassinations of both President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Junior.

The trailer shows the two men disagreeing about whether the ongoing political events affected Elvis, with Colonel Parker wanting to stay out of it.

In real life, Parker had a reputation for being incredibly protective his relationship with Elvis, with the rockstar being his sole client.

How did Elvis die?

Elvis died in 1977 at the age of 42 from a heart attack in Memphis, Tennessee.

It’s thought that his addiction to prescription barbiturates brought about the heart attack at his relatively young age.