Killing Eve Season 4 release date and cast: When does Killing Eve Season 4 start?

After an almost two-year break since Season 3, Killing Eve Season 4 is just around the corner.

Sandra Oh's Eve and Jodie Comer’s Villanelle are back for their last hurrah, as Season 4 is believed to be the final season.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming season of the explosively popular TV show.

When is the Killing Eve Season 4 release date?

Killing Eve Season 4 will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday February 28th.

Viewers in the United States will be able to watch the first episode slightly earlier via BBC America on Sunday February 27th.

Jodie Cormer will return as the iconic Villanelle. Photo: Sid Gentle Films / BBC.

The fourth and final season is expected to contain eight episodes, as in the previous three seasons, with one episode likely to be released per week.

Who is in the Killing Eve Season 4 cast?

The two principal women, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will of course feature prominently.

Alongside them, familiar faces to make a return include Fiona Shaw’s Carolyn and Kim Bodnia’s Konstantin.

Sandra Oh goes undercover in a blonde wig. Photo: Sid Gentle Films / BBC.

Camille Cottin will also come back as Helene, an operative of The Twelve, as well as Marie-Sophie Ferdane as Gunn.

Two other newcomers include Anjana Vasan as a young new assassin called Pam, and Robert Gilbert as Yusuf, a former army soldier who is expected to assist Eve in her quest for revenge.

Is there a trailer for Killing Eve Season 4?

On February 17th, a full trailer for the upcoming season was released, giving fans their first proper look at the final episodes.

The trailer shows Villanelle continuing to try and change her murder-y ways, and Eve and Villanelle facing each other down and discussing the future of their relationship if Villanella can’t change her ways.

The end of Season 3 left us with many unanswered questions.

Namely, who killed Kenny? And what will The Twelve do next? The answers will have to wait until Season 4 airs on our screens.