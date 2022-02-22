Good Morning Britain presented, Kate Garraway, will share an update on her husband, Derek Draper’s condition, in a new documentary film.

The film is a follow-up to 2021’s Finding Derek, which showed how the family were coping as Mr Draper was critically ill in hospital with Covid-19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finding Derek followed Mr Draper’s illness one year on from being admitted to hospital with the virus.

Whereas Finding Derek reflected Derek's absence from the family home, this new film captures his return and how that has restored some hope for Kate and her children without shying away from what the challenges of the new normal might be and the impact it has on everyone involved. Photo: ITV.

Here’s what you need to know about the new documentary.

Who is Derek Draper?

Mr Draper became seriously ill with the virus in March 2020 and spent months in hospital before finally returning home.

Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper together in 2008. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

The 54-year-old former political adviser is now free of the virus, but has suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires care at home.

Mrs Garraway and Mr Draper married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son, Darcey and Billy, and she recently took over hosting ITV series Life Stories from Piers Morgan.

She was made an MBE in the New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

What is Caring for Derek about?

Where Finding Derek focused on Mr Draper’s time in hospital with Covid, Caring for Derek will see him return home to his family.

The show will look at how the family has adapted to needing to care for Derek and how the virus has changed their lives, seeking to reflect the other stories of family caregivers across the country.

The Good Morning Britain presenter said her husband, Derek Draper, experiences “a kind of heartbreak” every day.

Mrs Garraway 54, told The Sun that she often feels “really lonely” while caring for her husband, and watching him confront his own reality.

“It’s like there’s both grief and hope in the same moment,” she said.

“There are flashes of the old Derek and then he disappears again, and you’re left just feeling really lonely.

“Derek dreams about the ‘before’, and every morning it’s just so, so awful seeing him wake up, and the realisation of where he is.

“There’s a kind of heartbreak in his eyes, every single morning. You can just see it.”

Mrs Garraway said that her husband used to be a big eater, and his now lack of appetite left her feeling like she was “living with a stranger”.

How to watch Caring for Derek

The upcoming documentary film, Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, will air on ITV on Tuesday February 22nd.

Viewers will see the family’s journey as Draper arrives home from hospital in April 2021.