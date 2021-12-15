The TV presenter, 33, is due to compete in the final of the BBC One dancing show this Saturday with professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

But the Daily Mirror reports that while Odudu missed rehearsals as she underwent a scan following “severe pain” in her foot, a “show insider” was “hopeful” she will be “fit for the final”.

A source told the newspaper: “This is the worst possible timing but AJ is a real trooper and will keep going no matter what. The pain in her foot was terrible.”

Undated handout photo of Kai Widdrington and AJ Odudu during the live show for BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 on Saturday December 11.

She scored her first perfect 40 during Saturday’s semi-final for one of her two routines – a quickstep – which judge Craig Revel Horwood gushed was “incredible”.

Her other semi-final routine, a rumba, earned her a score of 39 out of a possible 40, leaving her and EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis joint top of the leaderboard after Saturday night where they both scored a 40 and 39 respectively for their routines.

Following the semi-final, Odudu thanked fans saying she felt like “the luckiest girl in the world”.

She tweeted: “Still can’t believe we’re @bbcstrictly FINALISTS!!!! I’m so happy I could burst. Thank you for all your votes and kind messages and thank you @kaiwidd for believing in me. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe and Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice make up the rest of the trio for the final.