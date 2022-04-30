Beach patrol for John Simm and Richie Campbell in Grace

Is it a Brexit thing? Maybe in acknowledgement of so many in those coastal counties voting Leave, TV has decided on a robust representation of Blighty, patrolling and protecting.

The Dad’s Army theme - and the cartoon titles - now play in my head whenever a new fictional detective breathes in the salt sea air and reports for duty. We met John Simm in a Grace pilot last year but this is the first full series on ITV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s a Brighton-based det supt and his quirk - because all crimebusters need one - is a belief in spiritualism. Enlisting a medium’s help in an earlier case got him into trouble and now his boss wants him transferred. Maybe this would be to an entirely landlocked county and he could reasonably ask: “But guv, no seaside - how’s that policing?”

Ruth (Julia Garner) is out for revenge as Ozark reaches its finale

Roy Grace needs a result, a big one. So in the opener there’s dismemberment and decapitation. Someone dies in a bath of sulphuric acid and someone else is killed live on the internet. Sorry for the grisly details and now I’m remembering an old editor’s exhortation close to deadline: “The readers don’t want this with their ham and eggs!” But maybe we’ve become inured. The original transmission began an hour before the watershed.

A snuff porn channel is operating on the dark web and Grace needs specialised intel. Enter, “Dot” Cottan from Line of Duty. Well, Craig Parkinson who played the bent copper. Here he’s a detective who knows all there is to know about vice and throws the acronyms around like he’s back on his old show: FGX, EFK, MSOG. (Look them up on Google, pervert - this is a family newspaper).

Another of Grace’s team is incredulous that there are sick subscribers for such a channel, forking out £1,000 a month to watch murder. Grace says it’s hardly surprising, given the glut of crime shows on regular TV, but face-to-face with the station supremo he’s moved to ask: “Death for entertainment - is that where we are now?” The reply comes back: did he miss the history lesson on the Roman Colosseum?

Kicking his heels between takes, I wonder if Simm thought about breaking the fourth wall and announcing: “It’s a fair cop - Grace is part of that glut.” He’s the best thing about this but I’ll always prefer him as a cop in a more innocent age, nicking Life on Mars’ lags and crims to a glorious soundtrack of Free and Mott the Hoople.

Tori Allen-Martin as Cheri in Here We Go

It’s the end for Ozark (Netflix) and what a wild ride this has been. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are back in Chicago from where they fled five years ago, unaware just how far they would be able to take the tale of a financial adviser and and his wife fleeing to Missouri's “redneck riviera” after her cheating and his scamming - and how successfully they’d shrug off comparisons with Breaking Bad to become the stars of a great show in its own right.

Marty and Wendy Byrde are trying to put behind them the drugs, the money laundering and, up until the first of the last run of episodes, the 223 deaths for which they’ve been at least partly responsible. Almost right away there’s the 224th, which complicates the exit strategy, so they blitz the hotel minibar and pick over old sores. “You suggested this life,” accuses Wendy. “We chose it together,” insists Marty, “you were excited by it.”

The episode, though, is almost a one-hander for Ruth (the show-stealing Julia Garner) who, beneath dandelion curls, has sulked and scowled like no one else on TV during these five years - although the action opens with her smiling and laughing on the roof of her shack with Wyatt, a flashback to happier times with her cousin having since joined the body count.

They’re playing a game where one shouts out a pop album and the other must name the opening track. “Red,” offers Wyatt. I know this, I know this! Ah, they mean Taylor Swift, not King Crimson. Too bad, but I’m going to miss Ozark and, fearful of the body count rising some more, I’m coming out of it very slowly.

Here We Go (BBC1) is a Brit take on an American classic - Modern Family. Paul is Phil, the decent, devoted, plonkerish dad and instead of magic and trampolining his big passion is archery. He’s played by Jim Howick from Sex Education and the rest of the Jessop clan are comedy dependables like Katherine Parkinson and Tom Basden who was Ricky Gervais’ newspaper editor in After Life and has also written the gags. They’re pretty good, referencing Pep Guardiola and Monty Don, onions and bunions. The youngest in the family is filming their misadventures for his media studies and Alison Steadman is Gran, always saying something inappropriate. The only thing missing is a Gloria.