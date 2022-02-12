Ben Wishaw in This Is Going to Hurt

Don’t spend money on gym memberships and takeaway coffees, says the homes guru - save it. But what is the central character in the BBC1 psychological drama Chloe doing? Exactly those things. And at exactly the same time, too. Ah, but she doesn’t want to live in her own house, rather someone else’s life.

This is Becky, lonely in her low-paid job and with a mum suffering from early-onset dementia, who spends her days flicking through Instagram to check on the glamorous progress of old school-friend Chloe. But then Chloe suddenly and mysteriously dies so Becky starts worming her way into her circle, blagging invites to galleries and openings, gatecrashing yoga classes, engineering coincidences.

All of this, concocted by writer Alice Seabright, is excruciating, but in a good way: the tension is gripping and where the hell’s it all going? Becky is quick and smart and plausible, and she’s just as plausible as Helena and then Sasha, changing her name to outpace the great big ball of lies, gathering pace and yet more fibs before it surely jams the entrance to the cave, trapping her inside. But just not yet.

Erin Doherty schmoozes her way into a glamorous new existence in Chloe

Becky is played by Erin Doherty who was fantastic in The Crown as Princess Anne. On the surface there seems nothing to link these roles, except perhaps you can just about imagine HRH at the nobby affairs in which Becky insinuates herself, reading the room expertly and making haughtiness sexy.

“Don’t keep saying you’ve been in Tokyo for the last five years - someone’s bound to rumble you!” You find yourself shouting this at her, then later: “Don’t creep about Chloe’s house in the middle of the night and, aagh, nick her diary!” But by then she’s already slept with the grieving widower. You want her to stop just as at the same time in this sly thriller you’re willing her on.

If Chloe is a drama for these times, being hung up on social media, then so’s the comedy Cheaters (BBC1) which comes in nibble-sized episodes, perfect for the swipers and flickers and easily-distracted.

It begins in Finland with a grounded plane (“The wrong kind of snow”). There’s an airport altercation between two of the disgruntled passengers, Josh and Fola, who then find themselves stuck at the hotel bar together. But in no time - because each instalment lasts just ten minutes - they’re tumbling into bed. Now, if this has you consulting Radio Times to confirm dire suspicions of a Richard Curtis confection then don’t worry, it’s not. Writer Oliver Lyttleton took Josh to Oslo to clear his head after his girlfriend cheated while Fola was on a work trip. Oh, and she’s married. Then Lyttleton has them meeting again, horror-filled, as they return home to the same street.

Jack Fox, Susan Wokoma, Cali Cooke and Joshua McGuire are the Cheaters

Fola has just moved there. “It’ll be fine,” says Josh, dismissing the prospect of any awkwardness. “No one knows their neighbours anymore.” Maybe not in London, but Fola’s husband Zack, who’s American, invites the seemingly-reconciled Josh and Esther to a party and then … well, I’ve only seen this week’s episodes, but with the latter pair working out they’ve been together for “about five Spidermans” and Fola frustrated that Zack spends more time thrashing about on his rowing-machine than with her, I predict Cheaters is going to get even messier, even funnier and even more accurate about millennial self-absorption. What, you watched all 18 in one go? I’m glad you’re nowhere near my tin of Quality Street at Christmas. Me, I’m adopting the tantric sex attitude to this show. But that requires the control and mysticism you obviously lack.

Sheridan Smith is never off our screens at the moment, and never not being plunged into a living nightmare. Last month it was Four Lives; last week The Teacher. Now there’s No Return (ITV) and surely her agent must be requesting the most frivolous of comedies next.

In this drama, from Danny Brocklehurst, there’s resonance with Four Lives as she’s an anguished mum battling homophobic police. Kathy is enjoying a family holiday in Turkey and you’re reminded of The Teacher when she hits the bar with gusto but then her teenage son Noah is arrested for sexual assault.

The alleged victim is male. “This makes no bloody sense,” Kathy wails. Fellow tourists won’t help her and a tabloid reporter is lurking. Then Noah is charged and bundled off to jail. “I’m sorry, you’re no longer on holiday,” says the shifty defence lawyer. “This is hell.” Ah, but a bribe of £5,000 might sort it.