They're some of the world’s most lauded, famous and influential figures - and the stars of the acting world can command millions of dollars to sign up to star in the latest blockbuster movie.
Add in enormous bonuses for box office success, advertising deals and shrewd investments, and actors can become extremely wealthy - particularly, as has become common, if they have their own film production company.
Of course, marrying somebody who is fabulously rich can also help.
We've taken a look at those who have banked the most bucks out of the film businesses.
Here are the top 12 richest actresses in the world in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Jami Gertz
Hardly a houshold name, in the UK at least, Jami Gertz first found fame in the 1980s in films like 'The Lost Boys', 'Less Than Zero' and 'Quicksilver', before becoming a familiar face on television with roles in huge shows like 'Seinfeld', 'ER', and 'Ally McBeal. Her wealth has been boosted significantly by her marriage to billionaire investor and sports team owner Tony Ressler, with whom she co-owns the Atlanta Hawks NBA team. She's worth a cool $8 billion. | Getty Images for Paramount Pictu
2. Oprah Winfrey
She may be best khnown as a television host, but Oprah Winfrey is also am Oscar-nominated actress who has been critically acclaimed for roles in films like 'Selma', 'The Butler', 'Beloved' and 'The Color Purple'. Combined with her television work and media, it has earned her an estimated fortune of $4 billion. | Getty Images
3. Zhao Wei
It might be surprising to many that the world's third richest actress isn't a Hollywood action star, but rather a titan of Chinese cinema. Zhao Wei has starred in a string of hit television programmes and film, as well as being a successful singer with seven studio albums under her diamond-studded belt. She's also the second largest shareholder of hugely-profitable film company Alibaba Pictures. She's been blacklisted by the Chinese Govenment for unknown reasons since 2021 but is still worth a cool $1 billion. | Getty Images
4. Jennifer Lopez
J-Lo has made a fair bit of cash from her pop career, is equally successful for her roles in movies such as 'Out of Sight'. Indeed her latest album 'This is Me...Now' comes with its own movie - 'This is Me...Now: A Love Story'. Her dual talents have earned her in the region of $400 million. | Getty Images