The winners of the 2024 Bafta TV Awards have been revealed following a star-studded ceremony in London.

Happy Valley, Top Boy and The Sixth Commandment were among this year’s biggest winners, with the Bafta Special Award being presented to Lorraine Kelly for her outstanding contribution to the television industry.

Sarah Lancashire won the prize for leading actress for her role in Happy Valley while Timothy Spall took home his first Bafta for leading actor for his role in true-crime drama The Sixth Commandment. Meanwhile, Baroness Floella Benjamin received the highest Bafta accolade - the Fellowship - for her exceptional contribution to television.

Here are all the winners, in pictures, from the 2024 Bafta TV Awards.

1 . Drama series: Top Boy Tina Pawlik (fourth right) and Alisdair Flind (sixth right) along with the production crew, pose with the Drama Series Award for 'Top Boy' in the Winners Room during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards.

2 . International: Class Act Olivier Demangel, Josaphine Japy, Tristan Saguela, Laurent Lafitte and Bruno Nahon pose with the International Award for 'Class Act' in the Winners Room during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards.

3 . Leading actress: Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley Sarah Lancashire won best leading actress during the 2024 Bafta Television awards for her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood. Photo: Matt Squire