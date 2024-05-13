Also among winners last night was Lorraine Kelly, who took home the Special Award for her contribution to the television industry last night. Also among winners last night was Lorraine Kelly, who took home the Special Award for her contribution to the television industry last night.
Also among winners last night was Lorraine Kelly, who took home the Special Award for her contribution to the television industry last night.

2024 Bafta TV Awards: All the winners in pictures including Lorraine Kelly

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 13th May 2024, 10:46 BST

Happy Valley and The Sixth Commandment were among the big winners at the 2024 Bafta Television Awards.

The winners of the 2024 Bafta TV Awards have been revealed following a star-studded ceremony in London.

Happy Valley, Top Boy and The Sixth Commandment were among this year’s biggest winners, with the Bafta Special Award being presented to Lorraine Kelly for her outstanding contribution to the television industry.

Sarah Lancashire won the prize for leading actress for her role in Happy Valley while Timothy Spall took home his first Bafta for leading actor for his role in true-crime drama The Sixth Commandment. Meanwhile, Baroness Floella Benjamin received the highest Bafta accolade - the Fellowship - for her exceptional contribution to television.

Here are all the winners, in pictures, from the 2024 Bafta TV Awards.

Tina Pawlik (fourth right) and Alisdair Flind (sixth right) along with the production crew, pose with the Drama Series Award for 'Top Boy' in the Winners Room during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards.

1. Drama series: Top Boy

Tina Pawlik (fourth right) and Alisdair Flind (sixth right) along with the production crew, pose with the Drama Series Award for 'Top Boy' in the Winners Room during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards.

Photo Sales
Olivier Demangel, Josaphine Japy, Tristan Saguela, Laurent Lafitte and Bruno Nahon pose with the International Award for 'Class Act' in the Winners Room during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards.

2. International: Class Act

Olivier Demangel, Josaphine Japy, Tristan Saguela, Laurent Lafitte and Bruno Nahon pose with the International Award for 'Class Act' in the Winners Room during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards.

Photo Sales
Sarah Lancashire won best leading actress during the 2024 Bafta Television awards for her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

3. Leading actress: Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley

Sarah Lancashire won best leading actress during the 2024 Bafta Television awards for her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood. Photo: Matt Squire

Photo Sales
Timothy Spall poses with the Leading Actor Award for 'The Sixth Commandment' in the Winners Room during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards.

4. Leading actor: Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment

Timothy Spall poses with the Leading Actor Award for 'The Sixth Commandment' in the Winners Room during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:LondonTop BoyHappy ValleyBafta Awards